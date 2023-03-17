“As a physician, my goal is not only to address my patient’s medical issues but to also make them feel comfortable and understood.”
Neurologist Ayush Singh, M.D., treats some of the most complex and advanced disorders of the spinal cord and brain. Yet what many of his patients recall most about their visits with the nervous system expert is his empathy. Singh began seeing patients at Harbin Clinic Neurology on July 18, 2022.
Neurologists are experts in diagnosing and treating numerous conditions of the central and peripheral nervous systems. While some disorders can be quite rare and multifaceted, neurologists also work with patients to develop treatment plans around more common medical issues, such as headaches, migraines, Parkinson’s Disease, and epilepsy.
“Dr. Singh brings with him immense experience and knowledge. His vast understanding of neurological intricacies blended with genuine compassion for patient care make him a superb colleague. We are thrilled to have him on our team,” says David A Hale, M.D, F.A.A.N.
Blending Science & Empathy
Growing up in a valley nestled amongst the Himalayas, Singh developed a deep appreciation for nature, science, and how the two worked in tandem.
“I was always curious about the nature that surrounded me in my hometown. How science and nature are intertwined piqued my interest in biology, and that ultimately led me to pursue medicine,” says Singh.
Establishing a career as a neurologist allows Singh to explore the complex and unique conditions of the nervous system while simultaneously building long-term relationships with his patients.
“I have an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives,” says Singh. “It’s a priority to connect with my patients and also with their family members and loved ones. I’ve come to find that the simple, intentional moments really make a difference. I cherish those interactions.”
More about Dr. Singh
When Singh isn’t navigating the complexities of the nervous system, he’s likely spending time outdoors with his family.
“This beautiful region reminds me of my hometown. We enjoy trekking trails, viewing waterfalls, and spending time with family and friends — often with a good cookout,” laughs Singh.
Singh received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the Government Medical College in Haldwani, India. He completed his Internship at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX, where he also completed his Neurology Residency and served as Chief Resident. Singh completed his Fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology at Emory University in Atlanta.
He is a member of the American Neurological Association, American Academy of Neurology, and Indian Medical Association. To learn more, visit www.harbinclinic.com/neurology.