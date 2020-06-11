Dr. Amine Bourbia is joining Harbin Clinic Pulmonary Medicine Rome and will begin taking patients on July 10.
As a pulmonologist and critical care physician, Dr. Bourbia has always been intrigued by the challenging aspects of his work. Whether caring for someone in acute critical care or developing a long-term relationship with a pulmonary patient, the responsibility to his patient’s wellness and solving their most complicated health problems is always his top priority.
“Viruses and bugs can come out of nowhere, and we’re seeing that especially now,” says Dr. Bourbia. “How they exhibit themselves on us is often challenging. Finding solutions to those obstacles and working to improve my patients’ quality of life is the most rewarding part of practicing medicine.”
As a board-certified pulmonologist, Dr. Bourbia is skilled in diseases of the chest and lungs, such as pneumonia, asthma, emphysema, diagnosing lung masses or nodules and other complicated chest infections. With his expertise in critical care, he also is involved with the management of patients in intensive care who need life support and mechanical ventilation.
“Dr. Bourbia brings extensive knowledge and expertise to our practice,” says Dr. Jennifer Barbieri of Harbin Clinic Pulmonary Medicine Rome. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and introduce him to our community.”
Complete Dedication to Patients
When Dr. Bourbia reflects on a mentor who made a positive impact on his physicianship, he immediately thinks of the Residency Program Director for Internal Medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.
“My mentor’s quality care for his patients’ was unmatched,” he recalls. “He would build these great relationships with people, explain everything that was going on, and then be very intentional about following up with them. I work every day to treat patients like he does.”
Since many of Dr. Bourbia’s pulmonary patients are in his care for extended periods of time, he has the opportunity to understand his patient’s medical history and build a relationship of trust.
“In Pulmonary Medicine, I work with patients who suffer from chronic respiratory ailments like asthma and COPD. In circumstances where a patient has lung cancer, we’re the team who helps with the initial diagnosis,” he says. “I end up seeing many of my patients over and over again. I want them to trust me and know that we’re working together for their improved quality of life.”
When it comes to helping people manage their health, Dr. Bourbia believes that preventative action plays a major role, especially from a pulmonary care standpoint.
“We see a lot of people who smoke, and smoking promotes nearly every cancer,” he explains. “Prevention is key, but if that doesn’t help then we have different regiments and treatments to delay the growth of these diseases and hopefully better their overall wellness.”
Dr. Bourbia’s physician philosophy is also a philosophy he applies to every part of his life.
“Every day I try to be better than the day before,” he says. “Today I will be a better pulmonologist, a better critical care physician, a better husband. I constantly aim to improve in all aspects of life.”
More About Dr. Bourbia
Dr. Bourbia is excited to join Harbin Clinic, where he was quickly impressed by the culture and the caregivers’ expertise.
“When I learned about Harbin Clinic, I thought it was perfect,” says Dr. Bourbia. “This large multi-specialty group offers a comprehensive approach to care while maintaining a culture of excellence.”
In his free time, Dr. Bourbia enjoys being active and playing soccer. With certifications in SCUBA diving, he and his wife love that northwest Georgia is a close drive to the beach.
“We love being close to Florida and the mountains,” he says. “And the hospitality in the South is remarkable. We’re excited to make this area home.”
Dr. Bourbia received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Dutch Caribbean and his Honors Bachelor of Science in Biology from York University in Toronto, Canada. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Bourbia is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pulmonary Disease. Dr. Bourbia joined Harbin Clinic in 2020.