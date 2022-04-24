“People come for more than just coffee and beverages,” said owner Ellie Mahon. “We’ve always wanted to offer things like art and beautiful flowers and good music. I think this place has a lot of soul.”
During the pandemic when they were forced to close seating, they took their coffee and T-shirts in their van to various local neighborhoods.
Mark McLucas, the shop’s roaster, said he has seen the downtown landscape change as well as the customer demographic. And they changed along with it.
It’s been 10 years since Swift & Finch first opened its doors to serve coffee on Broad Street.
The business has flourished during that time. And it’s not just because of its beverages. Most days will find every comfy chair in the shop taken. Or every table filled with Rome residents on their laptops or at a work meeting or simply chatting with friends.
“A customer called it downtown’s living room,” said owner Ellie Mahon. “And we really treasure that because that’s what we strive to be, a space for every kind of person to feel welcome and comfortable.”
Even during the pandemic when they were forced to close seating, Mahon said they started running their van to various neighborhoods.
“It was fun to take the coffee to our customers and see where they lived,” she said. “Rome really did show up and support us. We sold T-shirts and so many people bought them. That money went to pay our employees.”
Mark McLucas, the shop’s roaster, said he has seen the downtown landscape change as well as the customer demographic. And they changed along with it.
“We started doing 6-ounce cappuccinos and then we decided to sell fruit-flavored coffee,” he said. “It wouldn’t sell at first. Now it’s the hardest thing for us to keep in stock.”
He’s even started bringing in world-class coffees, and customers are buying it.
Swift & Finch’s biggest seller is their bagged coffee, which McLucas was initially a little nervous about. He said he knew the taste and flavors when he roasted it but didn’t know how customers might prepare it at home. But it’s been a big success. Now their coffee is enjoyed all around Rome. They’ve partnered with several local restaurants and bakeries and they send their coffee to places around the country, even as far away as Alaska.
“We’re proud to roast all our coffee in house,” Mahon said. “It’s a local brand of coffee we can serve in house and in customers’ homes.”
So what’s in store for Swift & Finch in the near future? They hope to expand their wholesale business regionally and are launching a new website in the next couple weeks.
As employees and customers celebrated 10 years of Swift & Finch on Wednesday, Mahon and McLucas said they’re proud that it’s not just a coffee shop.
“People come for more than just coffee and beverages,” Mahon said. “We’ve always wanted to offer things like art and beautiful flowers and good music. I think this place has a lot of soul.”