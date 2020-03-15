The Rome Downtown Development Authority welcomed three new members last week and is working hard to develop a plan for its new physical addition, the River District.
DDA Director Amanda Carter had plans to host a workshop for those interested in a plan for infrastructure improvements and design concept for the West Third Street/North Fifth Avenue corridors. The public workshop at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., was originally planned for March 26. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
Bryan King, a former planner in the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department, will lead the River District workshop. King is currently employed by the Goodwyn-Mills-Cawood consulting firm out of their Birmingham office.
Carter said it is important for people who attend the workshop to understand that whatever is presented is very preliminary in nature and strictly a suggestion, or recommendation, to local officials.
During the board’s meeting last week, members delved into their plans for the coming year — starting with the selection of officers.
Bob Blumberg, owner of Bistro 208 on Broad Street, was reelected to another term as chairman. City Commissioner Jim Bojo, the board’s liaison to the authority, will serve as vice chairman and head of the Parking Committee. Elaine Abercrombie of Greene’s Jewelers, who was reappointed to the DDA after a couple of years’ absence, will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Committee chairs also are lined up: Bryan Shealy of River City Bank, a new appointee, will serve as director of the Business Development Committee. Megan Watters will continue to lead the Design Committee, Connie Sams will once again lead the Promotions Committee and David Prusakowski will serve another year as head of the Outreach Committee.
The DDA board also approved three facade grants.
Wayne Robinson received a $5,000 grant for work at 241 Broad St. The grant will help offset the cost for exterior renovations to the building that are expected to top the $100,000 mark. Robinson has already done extensive roof work and will completely redo the facade in the coming weeks.
Kellie Parson received a $500 grant for improvements at 251 N. Fifth Ave. A new paint job on her style salon will be most noticeable to the public.
Owners of Revive Cycleworks, Stewart and Kelli Duncan, received a $450 grant for new signage. Their shop is at 436 Broad St., in the basement of the Forrest Place apartments.
Carter’s annual report for 2019 showed the DDA only approved one major state loan application, for Kevin Dillmon’s Aventine restaurant on West Third Street. But she said that over the past two decades more than $8.67 million has been loaned to entrepreneurs to rehabilitate buildings downtown — fueling more than $30.35 million in reinvestment.
Last year alone more than $3.05 million was invested in downtown building improvements across 37 different projects, she said. And the downtown district saw a net gain of 11 new businesses and 22 new jobs.
Marketing will be a big focus of the DDA in 2020.
Most downtown merchants and property owners have already received, or soon will, a new packet from DDA Marketing Director Megan Otwell.
The Downtown Saturday events are expected to go on as scheduled at this point, Otwell said.
This year, all of the concerts will be held in the 200 block of Broad Street, removing any question as to where the event will be held any given month. The concert lineup includes The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos on June 6, Party at the Limit on July 4, Hunter Chastain on Aug. 1 and Kindred Fire on Sept. 5.
Otwell said the marketing packet offers promotional tips and a variety of suggestions to help the businesses be more involved with events in advance.
“Getting back to where everybody knows that (the concerts) will be in the same spot is going to change the dynamics,” Blumberg said.
The Ellen Axson Wilson Arts Fest is set for May 2 and the fifth annual Fiddlin’ Fest will occur on Oct. 5 with two live stages for bluegrass music lovers.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson also told the DDA board that downtown owners need to be made aware of any small business assistance from the government in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Any resources the federal government is going to make available to communities, we need to be up to speed on,” Eidson said.
Abercrombie said that downtown businesses have been very resilient through the years and would survive this issue as well.
“We’ll do whatever we need to do,” Abercrombie said.
She recalled the time back in the late 1980s when the sidewalks were being dug up for the streetscape project and customers had a challenging time just getting to the front door of shops.
Carter said that the popular Loft Tours were scheduled for April 4.
If the event takes place, proceeds will be donated to Hospitality House. Tickets and information on any cancellation or rescheduling will be available at the DDA office in the Carnegie Building, 607 Broad St., and online at www.downtownromega.us.