The first weekend of Rome's alcohol open container trial downtown has been "fun, laid back and peaceful" Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley said.
But there's one problem, if you want to call it that.
The 5,000 aluminum to go cups donated by Ball isn't going to be enough to last the 90-day trial period.
Lesley told Downtown Development Authority members Thursday the numbers be skewed a little by the combination of opening weekend and First Friday concert event. But just in case, she's expecting to purchase as many as 3,000 additional cups to make the supply last.
The success of local musician Scott Thompson coming out for a Thursday night street-performance to kick off the first weekend has led to three other artists signing up to do the same during the trial period.
Downtown Marketing Director Megan Otwell said that Thompson volunteered his service but seemed to have done pretty well at the tip jar.
Other artists are also being sought.
The DDA elected insurance executive David Prusakowski to serve as chairman after now former DDA Chairman Bob Blumberg exited the post.
"David is incredibly engaged, dependable and reliable," Lesley said. "Not only does he facilitate meetings very well but I also think he will serve the board really well because he's not a restaurant or a retailer so when we're talking about things like open container he can speak from an unbiased position."
Lesley and the DDA board are also recommending to the city that Courtyard Rome Riverwalk general manager Tayesha Lytle be appointed by the city to take Blumberg's role on the board through the end of 2023.
At least three firms have expressed an interest in bidding on new gateway signage that will welcome people to the downtown area.
One sign will be placed in the 600 block of Broad Street while a second will be located near the Fifth Avenue Bridge. Bids for those signs are slated to be opened on Tuesday, August 31.
The DDA board also learned Thursday that the Mobilize Main Street program will be bringing downtown leaders from all over the state to Rome for a tour in March of next year.