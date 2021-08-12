The first weekend of Rome's alcohol open container trial downtown has been "fun, laid back and peaceful" Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley said.
But there's one problem, if you want to call it that.
The 5,000 aluminum to-go cups donated by Ball aren't going to be enough to last the 90-day trial period.
Lesley told Downtown Development Authority members Thursday the numbers so far may be skewed a little by the combination of opening weekend and a First Friday concert. But just in case, she's expecting to purchase as many as 3,000 additional cups to make the supply last.
The success of local musician Scott Thompson's Thursday night street performance to kick off the first open container weekend led to three other artists signing up to do the same during the trial period.
Downtown Marketing Director Megan Otwell said that Thompson volunteered his service but seemed to have done pretty well at the tip jar.
Other performers are also being sought.
Also on Thursday, the DDA elected insurance executive David Prusakowski to serve as chairman after Bob Blumberg resigned.
"David is incredibly engaged, dependable and reliable," Lesley said. "Not only does he facilitate meetings very well but I also think he will serve the board really well because he's not a restaurant or a retailer, so when we're talking about things like open container he can speak from an unbiased position."
Lesley and the DDA board are also recommending to the city that Courtyard Rome Riverwalk general manager Tayesha Lytle be appointed to take Blumberg's seat on the board through the end of 2023.
At least three firms have expressed an interest in bidding on the contract for new gateway signage that will welcome people to the downtown area.
One sign will be placed in the 600 block of Broad Street while a second will be located near the Fifth Avenue Bridge. Bids are slated to be opened on Aug. 31.
The DDA board also learned Thursday that the Mobilize Main Street program will be bringing downtown leaders from all over the state to Rome for a tour in March of next year.