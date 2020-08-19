A variance in the required length of road frontage is expected to clear the way for a new Dollar General on a vacant parcel at 10 Redmond Road.
The Rome-Floyd Board of Adjustments will consider on Thursday the application from DG Rome LLC, which builds the discount chain stores in the area. The 16.62-acre State Mutual Insurance property is across from Lavender Drive.
Kyle Sharpe is seeking to divide the property into two parcels for commercial use. It would require a reduction in the 300-foot standard for road frontage to 200 feet for one and 270 feet for the other.
Planning staff is recommending approval due to the irregular shape of the property.
The citizen BOA meets Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. Its decisions on variances from the Unified Land Development Code, within certain parameters, are final.
Some space is available for public attendance in the Sam King Room at City Hall, 601 Broad. St., where a screen will be set up. There's also an option to contact the planning department at 706-236-5024 for the Zoom link.
Also on the agenda are two requests for variances to the sign ordinance.
One would increase the height of the monument sign by two feet at the Manis Business Center on the corner of Broad Street and Turner McCall Boulevard.
The former Georgia Power headquarters is now a multi-tenant office complex. The proposed sign would have space for six businesses.
The other application would allow a bigger sign at the new Georgia Foot & Ankle Specialists, 1100 Martha Berry Blvd.
The existing sign is about 15 feet tall and 40 square feet, according to Dr. Stephan LaPointe, who is building a new medical office on the site. He wants to replace it with one that is about five feel taller and 10 square feet larger.
Members of the BOA also have three requests for six-foot privacy fences to decide. The ordinance limits fence height to four feet in front yards.
An application at 204 Chatillon Road was deferred from the July meeting because the full citizen board was not present. The other requests are at 17 Royal Oaks Drive and on the Green Street frontage of 13 Elmwood St.
The height restriction is primarily to ensure the fences don't create a hazard for pedestrians or vehicles. BOA member Terry Williamson noted that variance requests are increasing and suggested officials consider amending the code to allow more flexibility at the staff level.