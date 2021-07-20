The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority has agreed to take an option on 32 acres adjacent to the Northwest Georgia Industrial Park off Ga. 53 in Shannon.
The existing industrial park, approximately 70 acres, is owned by the Gordon County-Floyd County Joint Development Authority.
Following a half hour closed session to discuss the real estate matter, the development authority voted unanimously to take a three-year option to buy the 32-acre site.
The authority will pay $10 for the option and has agreed to pay $17,000 an acre for the property, bringing the total to $544,005.
The new site is owned by Watters Investments LP and spans Old Shannon Road.
The existing industrial site, which has something similar to an hourglass shape, is split in the middle by Ward Creek. The acquisition is intended to enhance the marketability of the entire 102-acre combined parcel.
"The way the creek cuts through the middle of the park has made it difficult to put together another large rail-served site, and that's been our goal in putting this property together," said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Kendrick said that if the authority is successful in completing the acquisition of the Watters property, it might consider petitioning the county to close a short segment of Old Shannon Road.
"We have been in contact with the other property owners at the north end of the site, so they are familiar with what we're doing," Kendrick said.
The authority also has spoken with other property owners who have residential sites closer to Ga. 53 about the possibility of acquiring some of those parcels.
Since several of those adjacent parcels are residential, construction on the industrial site has to be set back farther from the property line, which limits the available building space.
Several years ago, Ball Container took an option on the property for a new storage and distribution center, but ultimately scrapped the plan. Earlier this year, Ball took an option on the 110 acre industrial site in the northwest corner of the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140.
The R-FCDA also approved a motion Tuesday morning to give Ball another 45 days to execute their purchase and sale agreement for the 110 acre site.
Ball plans a $51.8 million investment in a 750,000‑square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the property. The company anticipates the project will create as many as 70 new jobs.