The new model for industrial recruitment in Rome and Floyd County took another step Monday.
The Rome Floyd County Development Authority moved out of temporary offices at the Rome Floyd Chamber building and into the Manis Business Center at the corner of Broad Street and Turner McCall Boulevard.
The joint agency is taking up approximately 3,000 square feet of space in what used to be the main Georgia Power administration suite on the first floor of the building.
"We were looking for something that would give us a professional image and give us the space we need to grow," Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said while unpacking boxes of material and moving furniture.
"This just worked out great for us," she added, then referenced the building's owner, Roger Manis. "It gives us pleasure to be the anchor tenant here to try to attract the right businesses for his office building as well."
There will be a large lobby between the offices of Kendrick and Project Manager Heather Seckman. Kendrick said they plan to use the area to show off products manufactured by local industries to new prospects as they come in to Rome.
The building was move-in ready for the development authority, though Kendrick said that Parker FiberNet personnel would be hooking up fiber to the office equipment over the course of the next day or two.
The timing of the move could not have been much better.
"We've just rolled out our new logo and it's like a rebranding for the development authority, so our new location fits right into that," Kendrick said.
The space includes a large conference room where board meetings will be held in the future. It includes a mammoth Italian slate table transferred to the development authority from the Forum River Center.
The new location also includes some smaller offices that could be dedicated to activities as needed.
Kendrick said they could be used for projects partnering with the state Department of Economic Development or Department of Community Affairs, or when site selection consultants come into town for a day.
When a company makes the decision to locate in Rome, she said, there is also space for them to set up a temporary office niche.
Changes at the chamber
A new face will occupy one of the chamber offices vacated in the move, and there are some ideas about utilizing the rest of the space.
Pam Powers-Smith, the new director of business and industry services, joined the chamber staff a week ago from Opelika, Alabama.
At this point, the coronavirus outbreak is keeping Powers-Smith working from home -- but she's getting to know some of the leaders of the Greater Rome Existing Industry Association via computer.
"We had hoped to have her in here, meeting people, but that just can't happen right now," Chamber President Jeanne Kruger said. "We have to act responsibly."
The other office will be shared by interns from the Floyd County College and Career Academy and may be used by entrepreneurs who are interested in starting up their own business in the area.
The chamber has a strong relationship with the Berry College entrepreneurial program, Kruger said, and has reached out to the college to see if any of its students may need the space.