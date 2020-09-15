The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority approved the issuance of $38 million in bonds for one of two expansion projects at the Ball Container plant on Tuesday.
The project involves the addition of a line to run new 7.5 ounce beverage containers.
In March, the authority originally approved the issuance of up to $64 million in bonds however the company has opted to take advantage of lease or purchase financing options for a major portion of the project.
Ball is receiving a $500,000 state EDGE grant as part of the package that convinced the company to expand its operations in Floyd County.
The expansion, within the footprint of the original plant is expected to add another 40-50 jobs to the Ball workforce.
The EDGE fund was created by the state to offer financial assistance to projects which are considering one or more states for a relocation or expansion and, where the project will enhance the local community by adding or retaining jobs.
Authority attorney Andy Davis said the company will make payment in lieu of taxes fees amounting to $47,400 a year over 12 years.
The authority also approved a resolution to submit a state EDGE grant application on behalf of Kerry. which is expanding its facility on Douglas Street in the Lindale area. The grant is expected to total $575,000.
Development authority President Missy Kendrick said that her office is still getting in new project inquiries. A month ago she said that Floyd County is the only site in Georgia still in consideration for two different prospects and that nothing had changed on that front.
The authority conducted a brief closed door session at the end of the meeting to discuss real estate matters.
Rome and Floyd County have long needed additional properties for future industrial development, putting money in each of the last two special purpose local option sales tax packages for that purpose. So far, the community has yet to lock down a location.