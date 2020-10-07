An Atlanta developer is proposing to add another speculative industrial park in close proximity to Interstate 75 just north of Cartersville.
Transwestern Development is proposing a $70 million, four-building wholesale and distribution center, encompassing almost a million square feet under roof.
The proposal from Transwestern is believed to be the first that also envisions access from the planned Rome-Cartersville Economic Development Corridor.
A map of the proposed development shows access to the park from the proposed new highway on the south side, and access from Peeples Valley Road on the north side.
The park would parallel I-75, on the west side of the interstate. The northernmost building would be close to Peeples Valley Road and encompass an estimated 252,000 square feet. Coming south, the next building would be the largest at 275,000 square feet.
Buildings three and four would be located on either side of the economic development corridor. Building three, on the north side of the corridor -- closest to the other two buildings -- would be approximately 22,000 square feet. Building four, on the south side of the corridor, would be the smallest at 206,000 square feet.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission has started a Development of Regional Impact review of the proposed project.
Bartow Planning Administrator Richard Osborne said the property is currently zoned I-1 for light or general industrial use.
"It could be a combination of warehouse, distribution, some manufacturing within a building -- but they do not specify which exact use would be in which building," Osborne said.
The market demand for new space is in logistics, warehousing and distribution, said Melinda Lemmon, director of the Cartersville-Bartow Office of Economic Development. However, from her past experience with the company, she said she feels if the opportunity to bring in a new manufacturer presented itself, Transwestern would jump on it.
Lemmon said the company played a role in bringing the giant Shaw T1 carpet tile plant to Adairsville about five years ago.
The initial DRI report indicates a major gas line extension would extend south from Cass-White Road into the new industrial park. The development would have minimal impact on water and sewer services, but road improvements associated with the project would be more significant.
Transwestern officials estimate 877 vehicle trips during peak hours and as many as 4,727 vehicle trips per day.
Right of way acquisition for the new economic development corridor is not expected to begin until FY 2022, which starts July 1, 2021.
The state will have to acquire 78 parcels along the route, which will give Rome a more direct connection to I-75. It is slated to run from U.S. 411 and across the interstate, where it will tie into a new mega industrial park on property controlled by the beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.