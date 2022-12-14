Deborah 'Dip' Burkhalter receives CBA Lifetime Service Award

David J. Lance, Greater Community Bank president and CEO; Donna McEntyre, Greater Community Bank chief operating officer and corporate secretary; Deborah “Dip” Burkhalter; John McNair, president and CEO, Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
Deborah “Dip” Burkhalter, a retail banking associate at Greater Community Bank, was recognized by the Community Bankers Association of Georgia for 37 years of dedicated service to the community banking industry.
Burkhalter was recognized at a retirement celebration held in her honor at Greater Community Bank in Rome.
"Georgia is fortunate to have community bankers who have reached these significant milestones in their careers. It is our pleasure to honor the men and women who have served the banking needs of their communities and lent their expertise to a new generation of community bankers throughout their careers,” stated John McNair, president and CEO of CBA. "Congratulations to Dip. We appreciate her dedicated service to Georgia’s community banking industry and wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Burkhalter was nominated by David J. Lance, president & CEO of Greater Community Bank.
“The entire GCB family is thrilled to celebrate Dip’s retirement.” Lance said. “Her enthusiastic commitment to our community has been felt by her customers and coworkers alike for nearly three decades. We wish her the very best in her new chapter!”
Prior to her long banking career, she worked in retail for 13 years. She started at Home Federal in 1985, which became First Union in 1995. She has been with Greater Rome Bank, now Greater Community Bank, since the bank opened its doors in 1996.
In 2022, Ms. Burkhalter was named Best Banker in Rome’s 2022 Best of Rome Magazine. Additionally, Greater Community Bank earned the honors of Best Bank, Best Mortgage Lender and Best Mortgage Services.
GCB has most recently earned the honor of being named a 2022 ‘Best Banks to Work For’ by American Banker Magazine for the second year in a row.
She and her husband Mike, have two daughters, Allison (Michael) Watson and Jessica (Corey) Wilhoite. Her main interest is enjoying her five grandchildren. Ms. Burkhalter is a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Lindale.
CBA honors bankers who have reached a milestone of 30, 40 or 50+ years of banking experience and a proven record in excellent community involvement with the Lifetime Service Award.