Deborah 'Dip' Burkhalter receives CBA Lifetime Service Award

David J. Lance, Greater Community Bank president and CEO; Donna McEntyre, Greater Community Bank chief operating officer and corporate secretary; Deborah “Dip” Burkhalter; John McNair, president and CEO, Community Bankers Association of Georgia.

 Contributed
