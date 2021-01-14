The Downtown Development Authority adopted a work program for 2021 Thursday which includes multiple references to taking better advantage of vacant storefronts, creating a more welcome environment and improving communication for downtown initiatives.
The DDA will include the plan of work in its annual main street programming submission to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Rome is already accredited as a Georgia Exceptional Main Street city through 2022 but the assessment reports are required to be submitted to the state annually.
The core values statement adopted as part of the work program are to educate, market and share the success of downtown Rome and keep the success downtown small businesses at the heart of every decision.
Both the design and business development committees have included action items to better utilize empty storefronts.
DDA Director Aundi Lesley said that one of the goals of the business development committee is to conduct a market study relative to the business needs downtown.
They're looking to partner with the Rome Floyd Chamber, Georgia Power and the UGA Small Business Development Center to try to the right mix of businesses to grow the the downtown district.
Both the design and promotions committees have the development of gateway and welcoming to the downtown district signage near the top of their to do lists.
The design committee, according to chair Megan Watters, also wants to look at improved lighting for the Town Green area in front of the Forum River Center.
The outreach and parking committees are both seeking to improve communication in 2021. The outreach committee is looking to change up the monthly coffee break program to make it more merchant focused while the parking committee while the parking committee wants to do a better job of communicating parking regulations.
On top of that they'd like to improve the appearance of the parking decks and take whatever actions may be required to deal with public safety concerns.