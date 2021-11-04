The Downtown Development Authority is encouraging the public to fill out an online survey about the future of Downtown Rome.
The Google form survey asks people if they are happy with the current state of downtown, what areas need improvement and what the DDA should focus on over the next half decade.
The survey opened Wednesday morning and had nearly 400 responses by Thursday afternoon.
Demographically, the survey takers varied evenly in age from 26 to 65 plus. However, about 95% of them are white. DDA Director Aundi Lesley said she hopes to see more minority involvement in the survey and Downtown Rome as a whole.
“This is something we have discussed,” Lesley said. “I really want to connect with our Black community and find out why people aren’t coming downtown. I really want to partner with some of the prominent churches, prominent leaders in our community and see how we can do a better job connecting with our entire community.”
About 27% of the responders so far said they visit the downtown area daily, and more than 50% visit weekly. The most common reason for visiting is for dining and entertainment, with work being the second highest answer.
So far, the parking situation is considered Downtown Rome's biggest weakness and entertainment is the biggest strength. Those surveyed said they would like to see the Mainstreet Program focus on these areas -- along with additional dining options, beautification initiatives, greenspace additions and historic preservation -- over the next three to five years.
These requests do not indicate that the survey takers are unhappy with the current state of downtown. In fact, 34% answered they are very satisfied with downtown, while 50% described themselves as happy with it and 12% are neutral.
A total of 46% said the changes in downtown over the past two years have improved the area. About 65% said they feel safe in the area at all times.