Rome's Downtown Development Authority and Community Development is working on promoting their business incubator project by sending out surveys to potential partners and developers.
The business incubator project is being headed up by the DDA Director Aundi Lesley and Community Development Director Bekki Fox. The project has been a dream for the DDA and Community Development for many years and with the availability of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the dream is finally becoming a reality.
A business incubator is an organization that helps provide a space for small companies and businesses to develop and thrive. Entrepreneurs will be able to both make their products in the space, as well as sell their products.
In December, the city of Rome purchased a building at 110 Broad Street for $436,000.
"This is going to be a game changer for young people, for job creation, small businesses and entrepreneurship," Fox said.
The next step for Fox and Lesley is to begin renovations in the space and design the layout. Fox mentioned that there's already a commercial kitchen installed so they can incubate a restaurant or bakery.
They also plan to have a space specifically designed for people to work on their business and another area to hold business classes.
However, before they can get started on this, Fox and Lesley will be sending out surveys to potential partners and stakeholders for the incubator. The survey will ask for feedback on what people would like to see, what they would like to do with the project.
Potential partners include the Rome Chamber of Commerce, the Rome-Floyd Development Authority and local schools, such as Berry College and the local high school college and career academies.
"We also want to put together a general entrepreneur survey to send out to business owners in Rome and Floyd County," Lesley said. "We want to know what are the things that you look for as a business owner, what do you need help with, what does the process look like for you currently, do you operate out of your home or your own business place. Then we can figure out what we're currently working with and hopefully put a business plan together."
Once ready, the incubator will begin taking applications from local entrepreneurs. There would be some fees involved to help pay for the classes and other services.
After receiving feedback and meeting with other business incubators from various communities, Lesley and Fox will put together a business incubator summit sometime in late winter or early spring to present a clearer picture of what the business incubator will eventually look like.