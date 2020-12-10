Rome Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bob Blumberg said he'd like to see additional help for the agency focused on making the district a thriving place to do business.
He initiated a conversation about future funding for downtown programming during Thursday's DDA meeting.
City Manager Sammy Rich said Rome is somewhat unique in that the city provides funding for the DDA office while the property owners and merchants fund programming through fees and the Business Improvement District self-tax.
"We as the city of Rome are funding about a $200,000 a year operation that pays to have a Downtown Development staff and support staff," Rich said. "Not all cities commit to even having a Downtown Development Authority."
Blumberg said he'd like more interaction between the DDA and the tourism office, some use of hotel/motel taxes and aid from Floyd County.
"None of that money comes down to the area that is the main, critical factor in people visiting Floyd County and that's the downtown area," Blumberg said. "The main reason companies move here, they look at the downtown first."
Rich said 90% of what the tourism office does impacts downtown and opportunities exist for the entities to work more closely on events that bring people to Rome.
"They are always promoting downtown and showing us off and that helps seal the deal lots of times," said DDA board member Elaine Abercrombie.
In other actions Thursday:
* Executive Director Aundi Lesley offered the board a look at what they're planning in 2021 and asked them to prioritize their goals before they adopt the plan in January.
* The board approved a $5,000 facade grant to go toward a facelift of the former Star House building on North Fifth Avenue.
* Design committee chairwoman Megan Watters reported that the city has included $75,000 in its capital budget for new gateway signage in 2021.
"Added to the $50,000 that we have been stockpiling, plus a little more that I think we can come up with, that gives us as fair amount to work with now," Watters said.
She plans to meet with architect Mark Cochran about the design and engineering of a structure that would go across Broad Street near its intersection with Turner McCall Boulevard.