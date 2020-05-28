Rome Downtown Development Authority's executive director, Amanda Carter, has submitted her resignation to city officials in order to transition to a small business operator.
Carter said she's planning to take over operation of Whistle Britches, a women's clothing boutique at 206 Broad St.
The store's current owner, Kim Holland, said earlier this year that she planned to close the boutique this summer. Holland posted on social media that she planned to close the storefront Saturday but people could still purchase items online.
"This has just been overwhelming," Carter said. "I'm really excited about the opportunity, even though I know the timing is not the best. But I guess this kinda shows how much I love and believe in downtown Rome."
Carter was the DDA events and marketing coordinator for more than five years before being promoted to succeed Ann Arnold as director in the spring of 2017.
DDA Chairman Bob Blumberg said he couldn't have imagined a smoother transition three years ago.
"We're excited for her new challenge," said Blumberg said.
Carter said she hopes the transition can be completed quickly. She'd like the brick and mortar operation to be out of service for no more than two weeks at the most, and then return to normal hours of operation.
Once the business environment returns to something that resemble the pre-COVID-19 normalcy, Carter said she fully intends to expand hours.
"I've been the one calling people to ask and suggest that for years," Carter said. "I really think there is a need for it."
City Manager Sammy Rich said he anticipates a lot of interest in the position Carter is leaving.
"Downtown Rome has a pretty good reputation and I suspect we'll cast a wide net," Rich said. "Obviously we hate to see her go and appreciate her years of service."