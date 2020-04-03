Rome Community Development officials have learned the city will receive an additional Community Development Block Grant allocation of $258,026 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus.
The funding is about half of the normal CDGB funding the city receives through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Bekki Fox, director of the city’s Community Development office.
The original 2020 allocation was $438,639. Fox said she has not seen any of the specific regulations for how the funds are to be spent, but is confident that they would be used in some sort of economic development scenario.
Rome’s routine CDBG funds have largely been earmarked over the last several years for a low to moderate income owner occupied housing repair programs and sidewalk improvements across the city.
The 2020 budget, which was approved in early March, originally included $234,639 for sidewalk improvements and $120,000 for the housing repair program.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk with the commissioners yet,” Fox said. “We just found out and are still in the very early planning stage.”
There will be a very narrow field of use for the additional funds she said and “there is still a whole lot of federal bureaucracy attached to the money.”
The expectation is they will be able to use some of the funds to provide assistance to local small businesses, many who have been forced to close or dramatically curtail operations in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
They won’t know what kid of assistance would be eligible for the funds until they get guidelines from HUD, Fox said.
Fox also said she does not know yet whether the new funds would actually be attached to the 2020 allocation. If so, it could mean the 2020 budget would have to be amended and require additional public hearings before any of the funds are earmarked.
The CARES Act was signed by President Donald Trump last week with HUD receiving $12.4 billion to help local communities address the spread of the new coronavirus.
Rome’s amount through CDBG funds is part of more than $3 billion that was officially awarded by the department this week.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said they are coming up with ways to use the money so it will have the most impact on the people and businesses who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
One option could be to use the fund to set up a loan or grant program for small businesses. That would allow owners to apply for a loan on a case-by-case basis. If approved, the businesses would have to adhere to certain requirements before the loan would be forgiven and become a grant.
“Every little bit helps, and we know we have a lot of people who can use some help right now,” Rich said.
Further discussion about the use of the funds may be brought up during a called meeting of the Rome City Commission on Monday at 2:30 p.m. The web-based meeting will be held via Zoom web conferencing and streamed on Facebook Live.
Funds were awarded using existing grant formulas to help low-income families and the most vulnerable citizens, according to HUD. It also provided new guidance that cuts red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.