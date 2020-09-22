The Floyd County Commission declined Tuesday, in a 3-2 vote, to participate in the Berry College hotel TAD.
That means the county won't be throwing its tax revenues in the pot for the proposed Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel the school is proposing to build next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on the Armuchee Connector.
Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Wright Bagby Jr. supported the Tax Allocation District financing plan. Chair Scotty Hancock and Commissioners Larry Maxey and Allison Watters were opposed.
It was unclear late Tuesday night if the project would go forward with backing only from the city of Rome, although Watters said she expects it will. Check back Wednesday for details.