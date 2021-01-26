The Floyd County Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday a rezoning that clears the way for an Oldcastle Lawn and Garden mulch plant on Calhoun Highway.
The Fortune 500 company based out of Dublin, Ireland, plans to build a mulch manufacturing plant where workers will be in charge of packing and dying the mulch before it’s shipped out.
They plan to begin building the plant in March and will hire about 25 to 30 people to begin with. Once it opens in September, they’ll have about 50 employees to run the plant.
Rome-Floyd County Development Authority Director Missy Kendrick, who spoke in support, said the company reached out to them back in August about potentially building a plant in the Northwest Georgia area.
She said the company seemed to have been looking at areas north of Atlanta for a while and evaluating the best place to set up the plant. The search stretched from Northwest Georgia all the way to Gainesville.
However, Kendrick believes Rome and Floyd County were chosen because of how willing the local governments were to work with them on rezoning and the development of the plant.
She said the flat 39.1 acre site near Pinson Road seemed like the perfect location for the Oldcastle plant, which delivers bagged mulch to Lowe’s and Home Depot directly, instead of using distribution warehouses. The company markets its products under various brands such as ACE, Timberline, Southland, Preen and Jolly Gardener.
“What’s most important to us is that this will create well-paying jobs with great benefits,” Kendrick said. “The kind of jobs that can provide for families and what we’re looking for in Rome and Floyd County.”
Moving forward, the project manager is expected to close on the property and begin site development sometime in March.
“This will be a great marriage between community and company,” Kendrick said.