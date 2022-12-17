Coosa Valley Credit Union has been recognized as a 2022 Best of Georgia winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll in the category of Credit Unions.
This annual competition allows readers to vote for the best of everything in Georgia, honoring businesses and organizations in 25 different categories and community sectors, including legal services, financial and insurance services, manufacturing, education, and more.
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen and vetted through a combination of factors, including: readers’ votes, editorial input, review and ranking website scores, Better Business Bureau feedback, and voting pattern analysis reports.
Winners are divided into different categories, including Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional, and Best of Georgia Honorable Mention depending on the size of each business’s market sector.
Coosa Valley Credit Union is one of only four credit unions in the state to gain the Best of Georgia category designation.
“It is an honor for us to receive this recognition from our community. It truly demonstrates our commitment to our purpose of helping people live better financial lives! We simply want to be kind and treat people the way they deserve to be treated,” said Andy F. Harris, president/CEO of Coosa Valley Credit Union. “We appreciate Georgia Business Journal and our community for paying tribute to our work.”