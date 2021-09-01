Coosa Valley Credit Union will open a new branch in Woodstock in early 2022.
“Woodstock and Cherokee County are wonderful, growing communities and we’re thrilled to be able to grow with them,” CVCU CEO Andy F. Harris said.
The branch, an existing building located on Highway 92 in Woodstock, is currently undergoing renovations, with plans to open in January 2022.
This will be the the credit's unions first branch in Cherokee County, and the eighth branch in Northwest Georgia.
The branch will feature a full-service lobby, drive-thru lanes, an ATM, self-service kiosks and will provide ample parking and easy traffic flow and access.
“This is a great milestone in Coosa Valley Credit Union’s history, as well as a fantastic opportunity for our members and the residents of Cherokee County,” Harris said. “The credit union has grown tremendously over the last five years, and we look forward to continuing this trend, which will allow us to serve even more of our neighbors,” Harris said.