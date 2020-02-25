The League of Southeastern Credit Unions Board of Directors has appointed Coosa Valley Credit Union President and CEO Andy F. Harris as its newest member.
“I am very excited to be joining the LSCU Board and serving alongside my peers in an effort to further the credit union industry,” Harris said.
Harris will fill the previously vacant Region 3, Category 2 seat, reserved for a Georgia credit union with between 12,500 members and 44,999 members.
Harris has served as the credit union’s president and CEO since 2015. During that time, he has taken the credit union from an organization with roughly $160 million in assets to one with more than $352 million in assets. Before taking the helm as CEO, Harris worked for five years as vice president of retail services at Coosa Valley CU.
“We are pleased to welcome Andy onto the Board of Directors,” said LSCU Chair Tina Williams, president and CEO of Mobile Educators Credit Union in Mobile, Ala. “Andy has a proven track record of success at Coosa Valley Credit Union and a well-respected reputation among his credit union peers. I am sure his insights will prove invaluable to the Board and management as the League charts our future course as the regional trade association representing credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.”