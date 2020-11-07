Work on a new $22 million, 12-inch natural gas pipeline through Rome to the International Paper plant in Coosa is slated to get underway in mid-November.
Atlanta Gas Light Regional Director of Operations Paul Leath told business leaders the company hopes to complete the 9.3-mile line in about eight months.
The line will provide a 300 psi system with roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to International Paper. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
“So that’s a huge amount of gas that is being provided to International Paper,” Leath said.
Leath stressed that the company would work diligently to create minimal disruptions to traffic and the daily routine of Rome businesses.
Coming in from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, the line will turn north on Watson Street, then turn east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive. It will then go north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street, south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office where the line will cross the river.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line will run along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and end at what is known as Rome Tap One.
The initial staging and construction site will be located on the west side of the Oostanaula River behind the U.S. post office on Coligni Way. A large bore will cut under the river to Ridge Ferry Park, after which the line will turn toward Turner McCall Boulevard.
The work is starting in the park area to take advantage of relatively low recreational activity in Ridge Ferry Park during the winter months.
Leath said the local economy should benefit significantly from having between 150 and 200 workers in town for the eight-month construction period.
“They’ll be staying in hotels, eating locally, buying things locally,” Leath said. “There’s a direct sales tax benefit to this community.”
The construction schedule is still somewhat tentative but Leath told Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Committee members that the daily schedule is likely to be from some time after the morning rush hour to just before the evening rush hour. The exact schedule will be approved by both the city of Rome and GDOT.
“This will in no way, shape or form interrupt anyone’s service who is an existing customer,” Leath said.