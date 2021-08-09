Rome and Floyd County residents are invited to come out to Planapalooza, where they can get an inside look at how the land development code works and give their input on what they'd like to see added or changed.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department has been working with Town Planning and Urban Design the past few months to revise the current Unified Land Development Code.
Now they're asking for the public to weigh in on some of the ideas they've come up with so far.
"We have folks doing home projects, some folks doing commercial projects, and we want to hear from these people on what helped, what didn't and what could've been done to make it smoother," Planning Director Artagus Newell said.
From Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, the planning department staff will host multiple meetings at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel's Coosa Ballroom and at the Rome City Auditorium.
An opening presentation and hands-on planning workshop will kick off the first day. Community participants will get to design their own community with what they'd like to see.
During the meetings, staff and consultants will talk about housing, architecture, Downtown Rome, streets and connectivity and land use and development.
On the final day, a work-in progress presentation will take place at the Rome City Auditorium to show what staff and the consultants came up with during the five-day event.
People can also pop into the open studio at the Marriott and provide comments and suggestions or watch the team members work on the codes and presentation.
An interactive website, UnifiedRFcode.com, has been developed to provide more information and offer the community with an opportunity to provide feedback throughout the planning process. The website has a number of features, including forums and discussions, a detailed schedule for Planapalooza and links to register if you want to participate in any of the events via Zoom.
Newell said he expects the new ULDC to be ready to be implemented by next summer.