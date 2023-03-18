In 2005, the founding Directors of River City Bank had a vision for a locally owned community bank right here in Rome, Georgia. Not just any bank, but the kind of bank you would build if you could design your own — and so they did.
Passion, service, and excellence were the rallying cry from the start, and those weren’t just words on an advertising campaign. They were the building blocks for what would become an exceptional community bank focused on the financial well-being of their customers, offering products and services delivered with unparalleled responsiveness and class-leading customer service.
17 years later, the team at River City Bank hasn’t changed their focus. They continue to work hard to find new ways to deliver on the promises made when the doors opened — new ways to build value for customers and shareholders with a passion that is rooted in their love for the Rome community.
With market expansions over the past few years, the bank now employs 49 team members, operates its headquarters in Rome, has a second full-service branch in Blairsville, and a loan production office in Dawsonville. Strategically, the board and management team continue to focus on expansion, building on the dream of a regional bank headquartered in Rome and Floyd County.
“We have experienced record-setting growth over the last few years,” stated Jamie Tallent, president and CEO of River City Bank. “That growth is a direct result of the expanding footprint and the support we have received from other communities we now serve.”
Bauer Financial Inc., the nation’s premier independent bank rating agency, awarded a 5-star rating to River City Bank in 2022. This highest performance rating reflects continued excellence in profitability, capital adequacy, asset quality and other key metrics for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, the bank’s pre-tax profits supported what proved to be a record year in the bank’s 17-year history.
While proud of the growth and profitability achieved in recent years, the bank’s executive team firmly acknowledges that the employees are the company’s greatest asset. The value of the team is reflected in the culture of the company that places a high standard of expectations yet appreciates hard work and consistent effort. It’s also a culture that balances work and home life, ensuring their employees can remain active in their neighborhoods and the communities in which they live and work.
“We believe as community bankers, we have a profound responsibility to the Rome community,” Tallent said. “It is our honor and privilege to serve the families and businesses of Floyd County, offering sound advice and banking solutions to help them be successful and foster growth in our community.”
In 2022, Bank employees contributed 2,500 volunteer hours supporting non-profit and civic organizations, serving on boards and volunteering to raise money and lead projects. Within the same year, the bank invested over $60,000 into the Rome community, providing direct support to over 50 local organizations.
“Because of our customers, we exist. Their support has directly contributed to River City Bank’s enduring success for the past 17 years. Our company has and always will be immensely committed to our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders,” said Tallent. “As a corporate citizen, we are thankful for our partnerships and look forward to continuing to be a great corporate citizen and financial partner for many years to come.”
When it comes to community banking, you can Expect More with River City Bank.