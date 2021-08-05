The rate Rome charges Floyd County industries for water is likely to increase. How much the increase will depend on discussions between City Manager Sammy Rich and County Manager Jamie McCord.
The city Water and Sewer Committee heard a recommendation from Water and Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett to increase the rate from $1.46 per thousand gallon up to 80% of the rate city customers are charged, which would be approximately $3 per thousand gallons.
The focus of much discussion during Thursday's committee session related to the amount of water Floyd County is purchasing from Calhoun, at a higher rate.
Through the end of July of this year, the county bought 260.4 million gallons of water from Calhoun at $1.51 per thousand gallons compared to 83.4 million gallons from Rome at $1.46 per thousand gallon.
"A lower price is really not a motivator," Hackett said. The proposed rate hike from the city would go into effect Sept. 1.
Rich will be getting with McCord to talk through the issue and said that since the old water purchase agreement has been expired for a couple of years. The city manager said theoretically the in-city of rate $3.71 is what the city should have been charging since the contract expired.
"We've tried to take the friendly approach and I think we'll work something out," Rich said.
The committee also got a look at some capital investment projects, including a pump station and transmission line from the Etowah River, a new Burwell Creek sewer interceptor line as well as nitrification and tertiary treatment at the Black's Bluff sewage plant.
Hackett estimated those four projects at a cost of $43 million to $50 million.
Longer term needs include ultra filtration and reverse osmosis treatment at the raw water intake plant, which could cost as much as $65 million.
A new two million gallon digester to accommodate future growth at the sewage plant which would raise that price another $10 million.
Added together, Hackett said he was looking at as much as $125 million in new expenses.
With a cash reserve of a little more than $18 million currently, Hackett's budget analysis indicates the city could borrow as much as $80 million for 20 years resulting in an annual debt service of $5.5 million that would not necessitate a rate hike for city customers.
Plainville sewer proposal
The committee also learned that the city of Plainville is looking at the feasibility of applying for a grant to develop a sewer system for the city. Rome Water and Sewer Assistant Director John Boyd said Plainville has reached out to Rome to see if the the city could take on the sewage.
"You're talking maybe 200 or 300 customers," Hackett said.
"We're they're only hope of getting sewer," Rich said.
Running lines from Plainville to connect to the Rome system near Shannon would be a less than two mile service connection compared to going more than eight miles to connect to the Calhoun system.
Boyd and Hackett both said the Rome plant easily has the capacity.
"We should be a good neighbor," Commissioner Wendy Davis said.
The committee agreed to allow the negotiations to move forward.