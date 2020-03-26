Since restaurants and businesses have closed their buildings to the public, many have found creative ways to continue operations.
Some places have people working remotely, some restaurants have curbside pick up and delivery.
Swift and Finch Coffee decided to switch things up and started bringing their business to their customers.
Using their van, they have been visiting some of the local neighborhoods in Rome and setting up shop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Customers can go up to the van, order and get their coffee.
People can also treat the van as a drive-through and pull up beside the van in their cars.
"In a time where everything is kind of turned on its head, it's comforting to have something normal," Mark McLucas, a manager at the coffee shop, said.
They're requests to bring the van out to neighborhoods via their social media accounts and bring the van out based on the number of requests and responses.
The coffee shop has their full menu at their Broad Street location, where people can place to go orders, and buy one pound bags of coffee.
"We're trying our best to serve everyone well and serve everyone safely," McLucas said.
River City Antique Mall is also continuing their business in a creative way while still following city and county emergency orders.
Owner Julie Higgins has been using social media to advertise their products and scheduling appointments for pickups. Customers can message the Facebook page and asking if an item is available. Payment can be done over the phone by calling 706-237-6235 or customers can put the item on hold until the ordinance is lifted.
Next week, Higgins said they will be starting free delivery of any purchase over $100 and within 15 miles of River City Antique Mall on Spider Webb Drive.
If someone wants to look at an item, they'll work with the customer while attempting to keep at a safe distance, Higgins said.