Cleanup continues at what turned out to be a controversial metal recycling site in southern Floyd County.
The Bordeau Metals site at 91 Enterprise Drive is still active as crews work to break down metal already recovered from the decommissioning of Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond.
However, no new loads of metal are going to the site after the contract with the company was scuttled because of objections to the noise at the site by nearby residents.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he’d been by the site this week and it appeared there were approximately 20 truckloads of metal remaining as the company continues to reduce large pieces of metal earlier delivered to the site.
“All the loads are going out,” McCord told the Development Authority of Floyd County this week.
Bordeau purchased land on Enterprise Drive from the Development Authority of Floyd County for the purpose of sorting and recycling metal from Georgia Power’s retired Plant Hammond. However, noise complaints from neighbors led to Georgia Power directing the contractor to stop sending metals to Bordeau, a subcontractor in the metal recycling process.
Even more recently, homeowners who live on The Trail said they are concerned the company is not moving their operations from the site but is building fences.
Bordeau is building a fence on the property, McCord said, and they have the right to do so. There had been concerns voiced by the company regarding people entering the site, and the potential for danger as large pieces of metal are reduced to smaller sizes for recycling.
Addressing concerns from residents, McCord explained that there are deed restrictions on the location, and that the site can only be used to recycle metal brought from Plant Hammond.
Once the contractor hired by Georgia Power canceled the subcontract with Bordeau, the company is restricted to reducing the metal already on site.
Bordeau purchased the 18-acre property from the development authority for $25,000 an acre. The deed contract also states the authority has first dibs on the land once Bordeau chooses to sell it.