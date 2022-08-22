Rome City Commissioners approved special use permits for an indoor gun range on Dean Avenue and micro-apartments on Chateau Drive at their Monday meeting.
The gun range will be an extension of the Rome Gun and Pawn and RGP Ranges at 1200 Dean Ave.
Owner Greg Gibson said he wants to encourage firearm education through the indoor range and provide “a good, clean cut environment.”
“The number one thing we’re after is safety,” he said.
As part of the project they will be tearing down a storage building on the property to make room for the range, which will include 10 shooting lanes, a classroom, a showroom and storage.
Gibson said people will be able to bring their own firearms into the range, but there will be stipulations, including ammunition.
In addition, he emphasized that they will be soundproofing the range.
Commissioners also approved a rezoning application to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites property on Chateau Drive from community commercial to multi-family residential use. Owner Ryan Griffin plans to turn the hotel into micro-apartments.
This is the second time this application has come before the commissioners. They sent it back to the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission last month for more clarification on the property’s usage.
Griffin previously converted the former Skytop motel property into Skytop Studio Lots, as well as the Hilltop Lofts. At a previous planning commission meeting, he stated they have a wide variety of tenants including college students, travel nurses, seniors and even a few families with young children.
He said the units rent for $1,000 a month — which covers the utilities, furnishings and amenities on the property, including a gym and pool.
Commissioners also went into closed session before the meeting to discuss property, but no action was taken.