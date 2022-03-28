Chipotle Mexican Grill has interest in Calhoun location By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Mar 28, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The former Calhoun Zaxby’s location, 530 Highway 53. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location.On Monday, Chipotle’s Sally Evans confirmed the chain is “exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future.” She had no other details at this time.That explains increased talk about burritos, tacos and quesadillas on the way, potentially at the former Zaxby’s site at 530 Ga. 53. Zaxby’s moved to a spot behind Starbucks.Since 2020, Chipotle has opened restaurants in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Ray, Bradley Man accused of Floyd carjackings charged with murder in Bartow County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists