Old Calhoun Zaxby's

The former Calhoun Zaxby’s location, 530 Highway 53.

 Blake Silvers

Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location.

On Monday, Chipotle’s Sally Evans confirmed the chain is “exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future.” She had no other details at this time.

That explains increased talk about burritos, tacos and quesadillas on the way, potentially at the former Zaxby’s site at 530 Ga. 53. Zaxby’s moved to a spot behind Starbucks.

Since 2020, Chipotle has opened restaurants in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville.

