Huali Floors, a manufacturer of resilient flooring, announced plans to establish its first U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Murray County.
The plan is expected to will create at least 315 new jobs and invest more than $27 million in an existing facility.
“We are excited to welcome Huali Floors to Murray County,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release. “It’s a testament to Georgia’s logistics network and readily available workforce when an innovative company like Huali Floors chooses Georgia to establish their first U.S. manufacturing operation. I congratulate the hardworking Georgians in Murray County on this exciting news, and I am confident Huali will find success in the Peach State.”
Established in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province in 2002, the company manufactures a variety of high-quality floor covering products, including luxury vinyl tiles, stone plastic composite, and wood plastic composite flooring.
“Our USA headquarters and manufacturing facility will further support our commitment in bringing world-class service and quality to our customers,” said Philip Yuan, president of Huali Group. “The strong flooring community that the Northwest Georgia area embodies was a determining factor in our commitment, and we want to be part of that spirit. We, Huali Floors, are very excited and proud to be able to call Murray County our USA home and become an active member, as we saw and felt the strength of the community through the project process. We look forward to growing here in Northwest Georgia and are committed to investing and supporting our new community.”
Internationally, the company employs more than 2,000 full-time associates with revenues in excess of $360 million. The company also currently utilizes the Port of Savannah and plans to use the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County.
Jobs at the new facility will include administration, manufacturing, and research and development positions. Individuals interested in learning more about the project or employment opportunities can do so by visiting https://murraycountychamber.org/hfusa/.
“The experience of this project from day one has been exactly what a community wants,” said Steve Smith, chairman of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority. “The partnership between the state and our Industrial Development Authority Director, Illya Copeland, has been great. The people from Huali have the best people on the job to make this project a success. We are excited that they chose Murray County as their home in the United States.”
The release stated that Georgia was the No. 1 exporter among U.S. states for floor covering products in 2019 -- with a total export value of $485.4 million, and Northwest Georgia is home to a majority of the state’s floor covering industries.