Downtown Rome's landmark Cherokee Lodge has a new owner: Andrew Heaner who already has several buildings nearby.
Built in 1876 to replace the one torched by Sherman's troops, Harbin Clinic radiation oncologist Dr. Matt Mumber and his wife Laura bought the lodge in 2006 and almost immediately went to work making $2 million in updates. "The Mumbers restored a piece of history," says Jimmy Byars of Hardy Realty who worked the sale with Kathy Mull as well as Lou Dempsey of Dempsey Auction.
The sale price was not disclosed. A previous bid of $1.81 million, including the buyer's premium at auction, fell through since late last year.
No changes in tenants are planned, says Byars, adding one small spot remains available for lease. Among them: Jefferson's. In addition to other businesses, the lodge also has a gorgeous top-floor loft.
The Harvey-Given Co. is now managing the building.
The sale, which closed Friday, is the latest in a series of changes along Broad Street. In January, businessman Ira Levy bought 800 Broad St., the former Georgia Power office now known as the Manis Business Center. The deal was valued at $2.9 million. Heaner also has purchased the strip center redevelopment by the Alford twins, home to Rome Cleaners and several other tenants.
Several other deals are on the table at this time.