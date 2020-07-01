Charmaine Thomas has been named Administrator of Floyd Behavioral Health. Thomas will continue to serve as the Risk Management Director at Floyd Medical Center while also assuming her new responsibilities at Floyd Behavioral Health.
As administrator, Thomas will be responsible for all day-to-day operations.
This includes overseeing clinical quality outcomes and the patient experience, and managing the allocation of resources and staffing.
In addition to her dual leadership roles at Floyd, Thomas actively maintains her clinical skills by working as a nurse practitioner in the Floyd Primary Care Network.
She has more than 30 years of nursing experience.
Thomas has been with Floyd for almost 14 years where she has served in a variety of roles including Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center; and Medical Surgical Director and Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Floyd Medical Center.
Thomas holds two Master of Science degrees in nursing from Kennesaw State University – one in family care nurse practitioner, and the other in advanced care management and leadership.
She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, and an associate of science degree in nursing from Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“It’s an honor to be working with an experienced leader such as Charmaine, who has not only managerial experience, but in-depth clinical knowledge,” said Warren “Sonny” Rigas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Floyd. “Her organizational knowledge will afford her the ability to make changes quickly and have those changes work well within Floyd’s culture. I look forward to the positive changes that will be made at our behavioral health facility.”