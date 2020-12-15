The Rome Floyd Chamber's first foray into a $100 matched gift card giveaway sold out within minutes.
“Thanks to the Community Foundation of Greater Rome and Georgia Power, the program that began with an opportunity for 100 people to buy a gift card at a local business and double its value sold out in minutes,” said Scott Preston, Chairman of the Rome Floyd Chamber.
“The goal all along was to provide a program that helped our local small businesses during the holiday season. The response was fantastic and it has put over $31,500 into our local economy as of right now,” said Ashley Garner, executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Rome.
There were 100 individuals who purchased the gift cards.
Nicci Ramirez, Owner and Personal Trainer with Hardcore Fitness with Nicci, was one of the 100 participants to purchase and double her gift card.
“I went in 50/50 with a friend and chose Doug’s Deli because we eat lunch there all the time, we think this is good for about one month’s lunches.”
Cole Allen, Hardy Realty, was also a participant, “I love the idea of supporting small business. I logged onto the website early and watched the video on how to purchase a gift card. Once the event began, I had my gift card purchased in 45 seconds.”
“We are thrilled that there is such a big impact for Rome and Floyd County small businesses and we know that so far gift cards have been purchased to over 40 restaurants and small businesses,” said Cassandra Wheeler, Regional Director of Georgia Power.
The Rome Floyd Chamber, together with its community partners looks forward to offering the program again in 2021. Following the $100 gift card sale, participants were able to purchase $25 gift cards (valued at $30.) All participating businesses had a gift card purchased from their business.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Living & Giving. It benefits the small business, the customer who purchased the gift card, and the people who might be given a gift card. It is truly a triple win,” said Lisa Landry, Owner and Manager of Living & Giving.