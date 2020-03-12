The Rome Floyd Chamber, working with the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, has selected Pam Powers-Smith to serve as the community’s contact for existing businesses and industries in the area. Chamber President Jeanne Krueger made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
Powers-Smith currently serves as president and chief executive officer of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce in Alabama. Her new title in Rome will be Director of Business and Industry Services.
“Pam is bringing a wealth of knowledge to the position,” said Krueger. “Her comprehension of working with economic development projects already located in a community will serve as a huge asset to the chamber. She has proven her ability in Opelika by developing meaningful relationships with corporate executives and elected leaders.”
A graduate of Auburn University, Powers-Smith began her career in the economic development / chamber of commerce world in 1998 as communications coordinator for the Auburn/Opelika Tourism Bureau. In 2002 she opened her own photo business in Opelika which she held ownership of until 2016. In 2011, Powers-Smith was named director of Opelika’s Main Street program which was followed by the chamber leadership role in 2016.
“The main focus for Pam will be to serve as the contact and facilitator for existing industry and business expansion projects in Floyd County,” said Scott Preston, 2020 chair of the chamber, a member of the Rome-Floyd Development Authority, and president of Synovus – Northwest Georgia Division. “She understands workforce development, infrastructure and has shown she can handle multiple projects on her plate. I trust that Pam is going to add value and momentum to our current chamber team of professionals and the economic success of our community.”
“The opportunity to become involved with the chamber, particularly the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, is truly exciting,” Powers-Smith said. “I look forward to becoming the point of contact and advocate for businesses and industries who are already located in the community. Most new jobs are created by existing companies, and I am ready to become engaged in the process.”
Powers-Smith first day at the chamber will be March 26.