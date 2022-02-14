What started as the merging of two seasoned real estate legends and a young rookie is now crossing the threshold of five decades as Rome realty company Toles, Temple and Wright celebrates half a century in business.
“Max was one of the best, sharpest sales people I’ve ever known, and Sara was beyond belief,” said Brooke J. Temple, cofounder, president and principal broker at Toles, Temple and Wright. “Throughout the long history of our company, the strategy has always been to keep our eyes and ears on the movements and trends affecting local real estate, and to methodically hire agents that deliver only the best experience for our clients.”
Toles, Temple & Wright was formed in 1972, when C. Max Toles, upon hiring and later selling half of the brokerage to Temple, decided that together they would approach Sara Wright about becoming their associate broker.
Her reputation in the community had left an impression on Toles and Temple and they successfully convinced Wright to join their growing team.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary, TTW has launched a dedicated page and digital timeline as an extension of its website. The page outlines company milestones and showcases the real estate visionaries who have helped make Rome-Floyd County what it is today. A short film that chronicles the company’s history will debut later this month.
Over the years, the company has expanded services beyond residential and commercial real estate to encompass commercial leasing and more recently, business brokerage.
While the modern company finds much of its beginnings in Covington & Toles, TTW can actually trace back its roots more than 72 years to 1949 with Adrian Howell & Company; and later, Adrian Howell & Covington.
Although the organization naturally evolved over time, the practice of marrying a traditional brokerage with real estate development and new construction remained the same. There had been a successful reception and momentum created from the early projects of TTW’s predecessors, including Fieldwood, Horseleg Estates, Maplewood Square, North Hills and Saddle Mountain. So much so, it helped make the strong business case for the company to further cement itself as a leader and champion for future developments.
At the onset of Rome’s rapid growth fueled by new industry and healthcare, company leaders saw early on the dire need for more adequate housing.
Toles and Temple, later Temple with Wayne Robinson, began to lay out subdivisions in desirable locations across Rome and Floyd County, especially along the Horseleg Creek Road corridor.
“Our story and our legacy will always be one of seeing a need in the community – a void – and filling it with a quality product,” said Temple.
Developments including Huntcliff, Hunters Glen, River Place and Woodfin Estates paved the way for later successful endeavors in the area – many firsts: the Oaks at Collinwood, the area’s first gated cluster home development; Hamilton Ridge, one of the first luxury apartments in Rome; Berry Forest, one of its first true golf course communities; as well as later phases in Maplewood East, transforming the neighborhood into Rome's first swim and tennis community.
In 2002, the company officially became a second-generation family business.
The senior Temple’s son, Bill Temple, now leads the organization as vice president and associate broker. Joining them are the more than 40 agents. Many sales associates, past and present, have served the agency for years and years in response to a fast-paced work environment that positively encourages and promotes longevity. TTW continues to maintain its home base out of the familiar stately Georgian-style building on Turner McCall Boulevard in the heart of Rome.
“Whether working on the behalf of clients to get them the best property for their needs; round-tabling new construction and laying out the plans for a subdivision; or giving of our time and talent for an important cause or event; 50 years later we remain committed to developing relationships and developing communities,” added Temple. “This is how we support and strengthen our area’s quality of life, and we are sincerely grateful to our clients past and present for the opportunity to serve them and their real estate needs.”