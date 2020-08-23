Cave Spring and Cedartown are among the 13 communities that will share more than $75,000 in tourism product development funds through an Explore Georgia grant.
The tourism division of the state's Department of Economic Development announced the awards last week.The program helps communities enhance their appeal as a destination for tourists and leverage that as a driver of economic impact.
“While Georgia’s tourism industry has felt the painful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing funding for these 13 projects the tourism product development grants will support the safe recovery of the industry throughout the entire state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.
Recipients of the 2021 Tourism Product Development Community Funding Program are:
6th Cavalry Museum African American WAC Mural – Fort Oglethorpe
African American Cultural Center – Brunswick
Banner & Cemetery – Randolph County
Centennial Trail & City Park – Twin City
Chickamauga Canoe Launch Park – Catoosa County
Fairview School Access – Cave Spring
River Water Trail – Meriwether County
Historic District & Trail Signage – Dallas
Madison Morgan Conservancy’s Madison Morgan Meander Bike Tour – Madison
Mulberry Riverwalk Signage – Braselton
Portable Stage – Cedartown
Wayfinding – Hawkinsville
Wayfinding – Griffin
Explore Georgia Tourism Product Development resource teams evaluate a community’s potential for tourism growth and development through innovative and unique experiences. This year, Explore Georgia worked to provide more grants to more communities to assist in the tourism industry’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
The grant’s review panel consists of members from the public and private sector as well as fellow professionals who are experienced in the tourism industry or the type of grant being reviewed.