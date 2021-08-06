The COVID-19 pandemic has given Georgian a unique opportunity to rediscover what they have around their own communities.
Georgia Office of Downtown Development Director Jessica Reynolds said people who have not been on the road for work or personal travel during the last year and a half has proven beneficial to small communities across the state.
"These are the people who are supporting local schools, these are people supporting the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts...it's been incredible to watch," Reynolds said.
In spite of the pandemic, Reynolds told members of the Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Committee that 2020 was one of the best years ever for Georgia downtowns. Statewide, more than 1,200 buildings were rehabilitated with investments totaling more than $86 million.
Another 826 public enhancement projects ranging from a fountain or splash pad to benches and landscaping resulted in another $86 million in investment.
"Don't worry I did double check those numbers because I thought how could those numbers both be the same," Reynolds said.
Rome has been a leader in downtown rehabilitation and model for many other cities, she said.
Housing in downtown districts across the state has become a contributing factor to the success of central business districts. More than 1,500 new housing units were added within designated downtown business districts thanks to private investments adding up to more than $228 million.
Housing has been a focus for Rome's downtown district for several years. Rome Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley said 224 residential units currently exist within the DDA footprint.
"We still have plenty of upper stories that could be developed out at some point," said. DDA Marketing Director Megan Treglown
"We saw 245% growth in the number of housing units and 85% growth in the amount of dollars being invested in housing," Reynolds said. "We also saw exponential growth in real estate investment...(It) grew by 55% and the total impact of $435 million. That's how much people spent buying real estate in downtowns last year."
Rome has seen a considerable investment in the River District across the Oostanaula River in the last two years.
FSRE IMPACT Rome River District LLC alone is expected to start construction within months on close to 300 new residential units. That will be all new construction in an area bounded by the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, the Ooostanaula River levee, West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue.
Downtown communities statewide saw a 26% increase in new construction last year, she said. New construction has been limited by space available in the generally small footprint for the downtown districts she deals with.
While small businesses across the state were unquestionably impacted by COVID, Reynolds said that downtown communities have weathered the pandemic pretty well.
More than 4,600 businesses closed at least temporarily during the heart of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 22,000 jobs were impacted, but less than 10% of those businesses closed for good.
A majority of downtown program managers who responded to a state survey earlier in the year revealed that COVID-related issues were still the biggest challenges facing their businesses moving forward.