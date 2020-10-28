Anheuser-Busch today announced this morning it is increasing its investment in its Cartersville brewery from $85 million to $150 million. The investment will support new brewing capabilities, the creation of a new can line, and will generate new efficiency in the brewing process.
The expansion of the brewery reaffirms the brewer’s commitment to local jobs during a time of economic uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“For over twenty-seven years, Anheuser-Busch has been a positive presence in our city, and a committed partner in providing quality jobs and making our community a better place. This expansion is just the latest example of that,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini. “We are thankful for their investment in this project which ensures the continuation of a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship between Anheuser-Busch and Cartersville.”
“Anheuser-Busch is a great example of positive corporate citizenship, and we appreciate their long-term commitment to northwest Georgia. The company’s continued investment in their Cartersville advanced manufacturing operations is a testament to the skilled workforce, competitive business climate and community support that enables our existing industries to grow and continue to be successful in Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We congratulate our economic development partners in Cartersville and Bartow County and Anheuser- Busch on this expansion.”
“Thank you to Anheuser-Busch for their commitment to our community. Their investment in our economy – especially in a time of crisis – is a sign of their leadership and dedication to Cartersville,” said Georgia State Representative Mitchell Scoggins (R-Cartersville). “We are proud to have them in our community.”