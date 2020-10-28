Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low near 70F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.