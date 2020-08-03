The board of directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Brooks Mathis in the role of director of marketing.
Mathis will be responsible for direction and monitoring of the Bank’s overall marketing, advertising, and charitable contributions. With more than 15 years of marketing and development experience, he most recently served as a consultant with The Pendleton Group in Atlanta and Executive Vice President of Economic Development at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. While there, he led the team that secured the Atlanta Braves relocation and marketed Cobb County as a place to do business yielding more than 200 company expansions and relocations which created over 24,000 jobs. Mathis also served previously as the Regional Project Manager with The Georgia Department of Economic Development and Director of Communications at The Rome Floyd Chamber.
“We are excited to welcome Brooks back to Rome and eager to see how he will apply his knowledge to engage with the communities we serve to help grow our Bank,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO.
Mathis has been recognized with several accolades, including being selected as one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 and recognized in the publications Most Notable Georgians editions.
“It is a true pleasure to be working back in the Northwest Georgia region,” says Mathis. “I am excited to be a part of an organization that is focused on making the communities in which they serve a better place to live and do business.”
Mathis holds a B.A. in communications and public relations from Shorter University, and is also a member of Rotary and a graduate of Leadership Rome. He currently resides in his hometown of Rome, after recently relocating back from Atlanta.