Broad Street Guitars is closing next month after four years in the 300 block next to Jefferson's. Notes went up on the front windows, announcing the closing and directing customers to SMC Music in nearby Central Plaza.
Shane West owns both businesses and, in a 2018 interview in the Rome News-Tribune, said the setting at 338 Broad St. gave them a chance to showcase some of their higher-end instruments.
The shop is highly regarded by Rome-based performers, especially with the broad selection of instruments and accessories. In addition to the six-strings, the inventory includes ukuleles, guitaleles and banjo ukuleles.
“We're going to miss Broad Street. I'm simply refocusing to make things easier to manage," says West. "We'll combine inventory and staff at SMC Music where I will be able to give all effort toward creating the best experience the area under one roof. SMC Music is undergoing a transformation as we work toward this goal. When we were moving SMC from Hicks Drive four years ago, we saw this space and just had to do something on Broad Street as well. It's been a great experience and we hope Broad Street Guitars fans will continue to shop with us as we transition back to one location.”
The shop is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Also from Broad Street, Combat Market's return to active duty is "imminent."
The store has showcased more of the progress on its social media pages as it shifted from Glenn Milner Boulevard to 214 Broad St. Plumbers were on hand recently as the store's kitchen preps continued. Look for Misty and Brandon Pledger to be offering Blackout Coffee when they reopen later this month.