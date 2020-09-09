One of downtown Rome's most notable event venues has changed hands again.
The now former owner of The Brewhouse Music and Grill, Eric McJunkin, said he sold the bar and said the new owners should make an announcement sometime soon.
The windows of the venue at 325 Broad St. have been covered in black paper over the weekend.
McJunkin purchased the venue from Jay Shell near the end of 2018 and ran the concert venue through 2019 and 2020. Tickets are still being sold for music events advertised on The Brewhouse Facebook page.
No new business licenses have been sought by the new owners of the venue as of Wednesday, according to the city clerk's office.