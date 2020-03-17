Bojangles’ is temporarily closing dining rooms in all its restaurants but will continue to offer drive-thru service, takeout and delivery where available, a press release stated. The change will take effect immediately.
“The health and well-being of our team members and customers is our top priority, so to do our part in encouraging social distancing, we believe offering these to-go options is the right thing to do,” said Jose Armario, Bojangles’ chief executive officer. “We’re taking extensive steps to ensure consumer safety and welcome all customers to enjoy our delicious Southern food through our drive-thru, takeout and delivery.”
Most stores will continue to operate on a normal schedule with some flexibility for individual franchise operators who deem it necessary to adjust hours to support team members and customers effectively.
The restaurant chain has also said they're stepping up on items such as restaurant cleanliness and requiring workers to wear gloves.
“These are challenging times for our nation and the communities we serve, and we appreciate the continued patience and support of our Bojangles’ fans as we work through this together,” said Armario.