If you've got family or friends coming in to Rome between April 29 and May 3 you might suggest they try to book a hotel room now.
The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Board of Directors learned this week that the U.S. Tennis Association Georgia Adult League Tennis championships is already filling up the rooms that weekend.
While you're at it, you might want to keep an eye the June 22-27 time frame, because the USA Track & Field Junior National Track and Field Championship is going to bring hundreds of kids and their families to Rome.
Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith said that Rome High Track Coach Nick Bridges has been instrumental in bringing the national meet to Rome.
Bridges estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 youth will be in Rome for the event. The age of the competitors will range from 7 to 18.
The Rome Area History Center, managed by the Tourism office, will be offering a Broad Street Unearthed Series beginning in May.
Tours of the downtown district will begin the first Saturday in May and continue through September. The project will include a lecture series at the history center on the second Friday night of each month. The tours and lecture each month will be focused on the same block.
Selena Tilly, who manages history center, said she expects to begin in the Cotton Block and work her way up through the 500 block in September.
"We're going to explain things like how (each block) was built and how it has changed through the years," Tilly said.
Last Stop Gift Shop Manager Charlene Mathis told the tourism board the Spring Art Market would be held April 10-11.
Many of the vendors are expected to be outside of the Civic Center on Jackson Hill. At this point more than 40 vendors are signed up to participate.