The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College officially opened on Friday.
The hotel, other than being a business hoping to capture revenue lost to nearby cities during larger tournaments, will also employ students giving them hands-on experience in hospitality management.
“The hotel project is consistent with the college’s focus on providing special opportunities for students to combine learning and work, while also creating new revenue streams that contribute both to our educational mission and the economic vitality of Rome,” said Berry President Steve Briggs in a statement.
The new hotel is owned and developed by Berry but managed by Atlanta-based Hotel Equities. All revenues from the hotel help to support student scholarships at Berry.
The hotel touts courtside access as well as the Baseline Bar where guests can unwind with food and drinks in the afternoon while they watch a tennis match or enjoy a view of Lavender Mountain. The artwork in the hotel’s public spaces provides a unique opportunity to connect to the story of Berry through embedded QR codes.
“Our Fairfield team is committed to adding value to the community by providing unmatched hospitality to guests and locals alike,” said Regional Director of Operations, Amanda Michael. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to the public.”
Hotel Equities provided its development services expertise throughout the hotel’s construction, collaborating with architects, design and contractors from the early stages of the development.
“It was a pleasure to work with Berry College and all the project partners involved to bring this new Fairfield to completion,” said VP of Projects and Facilities for Hotel Equities Patrick Trainor. “We were able to maximize flow and function of all spaces, successfully implementing cost controls and procurement expertise. I’m proud to officially open the doors in a timely manner and within budget expectations.”