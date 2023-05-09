Berry College Student entrepreneurs compete for $25,500 at the PITCH

Berry student Cecilia Kolbash won the Henry and Clara Ford Fund for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the PITCH competition. She was awarded the grand prize of $10,000 for her idea: Limitless by Grace.

 Berry College
