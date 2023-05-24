Soil and groundwater testing at the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property on Division Street, now dubbed the Battey Business Complex, has been showing positive results.
Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick told the authority board that initial testing has been completed and only the area around one building had tested positive for lead-based paint in the soil.
Kendrick described it as a building with peeling paint that had flaked off, and said more testing will have to be done on that specific site before they come up with a mitigation plan.
The development authority purchased the vacant 132.5-acre hospital complex from the state with $2.25 million in SPLOST funds earmarked to purchase property intended for industrial or manufacturing use. GEI Consultants is currently on site conducting an environmental cleanup assessment.
Once the assessment of the Battey site is complete, the authority will be able to access $5.1 million in federal Housing and Urban Development grant funds for the cleanup and demolition of most buildings on the site.
However, prior to that, the authority will have to conduct an asbestos assessment on many of the buildings. Kendrick said they’ll likely do the sampling in sections beginning on the west side of the property.
“We have some interest there,” she told the board, adding that they’re still getting calls and site visits from prospective buyers. “We will have a mitigation plan in the next couple of months.”
The board also reviewed a report compiled by auditors Nichols, Cauley and Associates LLC that showed the authority’s total assets in December 2022 were $15.2 million — exceeding liabilities of $9.2 million. The difference between assets and liabilities increased by $3.2 million in 2022 and by $1.7 million in 2021.
“All in all, it was a pretty strong year,” auditor Jacob Sego told the authority board.
After the audit presentation, Kendrick sought to secure a 3-year audit contract with the firm.
“They are easy to work with,” Kendrick told the board. “It’s good to have continuity when it comes to financials.”
The board unanimously approved the contract, which will cost $11,000 to conduct the 2023 audit, $11,750 to conduct the 2024 audit and $12,350 to conduct the 2025 audit.