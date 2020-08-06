The impact of industrial truck traffic on county roads was one of the significant reasons Bartow County's sole commissioner gave for denying a rezoning request from Yellowstone LLC.
Yellowstone was seeking to rezone more than 400 acres on Rock Fence Road -- southeast of Adairsville and close to the Barnsley Resort -- for mining purposes.
"Our county roads just couldn't take the truck traffic that would have come from a mining operation in that area," Commissioner Steve Taylor said. "We've got other areas that are way more suited to quarries and mining that would come out on state highways rather than county roads."
The company had not specified what type of mining they were interested in.
Opponents to the rezoning argued that there would also be the potential to put a landfill on the site, and the company operates landfills elsewhere. However, Taylor said that would have required different zoning.
"There was never any mention from the applicant that it might be a landfill," Taylor said.
But the commissioner said the strong opposition from Barnsley Resort and the city of Adairsville also were major factors in his decision to deny the rezoning.
"You've got probably a $60 million investment sitting out there that a family has invested a lot of money in to make that resort what it is today," Taylor said. "We got opposition from a lot of institutional places that don't normally weigh in on zoning matters. There was a big groundswell of opposition."
Taylor said that in his eight years as commissioner the opposition to this petition was easily the most input he's gotten from the public on any one case.
"It was about the easiest decision I've ever made, but we've got to go through the process," Taylor said. "You can't make up your mind until you hear both sides of an argument. That's what I did. I went in with an open mind but it was pretty clear the people didn't want a mine in that area."
According to the Bartow zoning ordinance, Yellowstone could come back in 12 months and file a new request for rezoning.