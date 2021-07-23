The nine-month old Ball aluminum cup plant in Shannon has given new definition to the term "hitting the ground running."
Since the first 16-ounce cups rolled off the production line last November, the plant has produced more than 70 million cups. Ball is planning to add a second line at the 250,000 square foot plant in early 2022.
Cup plant Director of Operations Mason Hogan told community leaders at the Rome Exchange Club meeting that the second line will create approximately 20 new jobs and the company already has more than 600 applications for those positions.
The company is looking for material handlers, forklift drivers and some production technicians as well as a few electricians and maintenance mechanics.
"It's a very healthy company to come work for and I highly recommend it," Hogan said.
Ground was broken for the plant in January 2020 and just as the hiring and training process was getting underway, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Hogan said the company used three tour buses to shuttle future employees to Texas and Colorado for training and was able to get through the process without a single person coming down with the coronavirus.
Since the first pallet rolled off the production line last November, the facility has ramped up its output to an average of 25,000 per hour.
To date, the one-day record is 780,855 cups on July 4.
"We're all about involvement in the community," Hogan said. "We've already had two cleanups in the park and are always looking for ideas and opportunities."
Ball will set aside $20 per hour for every hour of community service that employees provide. The employee in turn will designate that $20 for contribution to a favorite non-profit agency, such as the Boys and Girls Club or the YMCA.
"Ball Corporation spends millions back into the community every year where our facilities are," Hogan said.
When the second line is added in 2020, it will allow the plant to run both 9-ounce and 12-ounce cups.
Hogan said future plans include a second manufacturing facility somewhere in Europe in approximately two years.
While completely reusable, the cups are not made to be put into a dishwasher. Ball engineer Larry Wetzel explained that the inside of the cup has a coating to protect the aluminum.
"You might get by, rinsing it cold water and re-using it for yourself," Wetzel said. Or, he said, there's the alternative "drink it, smash it and recycle it."